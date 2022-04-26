TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Bradford County youth pastor is being charged with the repeated sexual assault of a child.

The attorney general announced charges against Robert Fenton who is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old member of his religious community from 1996 to 1998.

Fenton told investigators “God wanted the victim to be his spouse.”

The AG also says they interviewed multiple members of the church who recalled Fenton and the 14-year-old were in a relationship and understood them to be “betrothed” with the blessing of their religious community.

Fenton is facing statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and related charges.