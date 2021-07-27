Former Wyoming County DA dies at 60-years-old

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Wyoming County District Attorney George Skumanick, Jr., died on July 22 at his home, according to his obituary from Sheldon Kukuchka Funeral Home.

Skumanick Jr. was elected to five consecutive terms as Wyoming County district attorney from 1989 to 2009.

Wyoming County Courthouse

He was an active member of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Institute. Skumanick Jr. was also one of the founding members of the Wyoming/Sullivan County Treatment Court.

Skumanick Jr. was an attorney advisor for the mock trial team and an assistant football coach at Tunkhannock Area High School.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kimberly G. Kriebel Skumanick.