BROADHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, is known across the country. But what if you could learn the sport from a professional?

Former WWE star Afa Anoa’i Jr. retired initially in May 1994, returned to the ring in 2014, and now owns Battlefield Pro Wrestling Performance Center in Broadsheadsville.

Afa Jr. grew up in Northampton County and decided to settle down in the Poconos. He decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and open a gym to train the new generation of WWE stars as a way to give back to the sport he loves.

The gym sees students of all training levels from beginners to those getting ready to make their appearance on television, but Afa Jr. says the camp is hard work regardless.

If you’d like to learn how you can join, visit Battlefield Pro Wrestling Performance Center’s website or Facebook.