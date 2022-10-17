EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Former WNEP news anchor Marisa Burke’s memoir ‘Just Checking Scores’ will be featured in the television documentary series, ‘Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry?’

According to a press release Burke’s story will air on Saturday, October 22 at 10:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

As the press release reads, Burke’s memoir was released in December of 2021, recounting her story about how her ideal personal life and professional carer were torn apart when her husband was arrested for having inappropriate relationships with younger men.

The memoir also talks about how he hid his secret life, and when Marisa’s name was dragged into the scandal she took her public humiliation and turned it into defiance and strength, the press release reads.

Officials say, the show ‘Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry?’ will feature Burke’s episode on Saturday, October 22 at 10:00 p.m. and will include interviews with Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Olshefski, former Lackawanna County Detective Justin Leri, and close friend, Jaqueline Frank of Clarks Summit.

“Efran Films spent several days shooting for the upcoming episode. I truly believe the episode will capture the raw emotion and stunning developments that are played out in my memoir,” Burke added.

Viewers can tune into Investigation Discovery on any of the following streaming services: Philo, Hulu +Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, fuboTV, and YouTubeTV.