WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A long-standing community member and former Wilkes University professor was arraigned in court Tuesday for allegedly having unlawful contact with a minor online.

59-year-old Edward John Schicatano is being charged with unlawful contact with a minor and sending explicit materials to who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

He was released Tuesday on unsecured bail due to having no prior criminal charges, owning a property, and being a long-standing community member.

The Kingston Municipal Police Department says they received an anonymous tip from someone about Schicatano and began to investigate.

They also say they actively monitor these kinds of chats and work with outside sources who go undercover online to catch potential predators.

“So we will continue to do what we do, continue to try to find the people that are praying on children and bring them to justice,” said Kingston Municipal Police Department Chief Richard J. Kotchik.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 20 but is subject to change due to security concerns.

Schicatano was fired from Wilkes University after the accusations were brought forward in August.