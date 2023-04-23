(WBRE/WYOU)— The search for a former Wilkes University student wanted in connection to a threat investigation has ended.

According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, 22-year-old Max Liebetrau turned himself over to the U.S. Marshals Service around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in the Poconos.

A representative for the family said his parents were working with U.S. Marshalls to help locate their son.

In a statement released this morning, the family said the following:

He returned because he missed his family. His parents contacted the U.S. Marshal and he surrendered peacefully and without incident. Representative for the Liebetrau Family

Sanguedolce says Liebetrau is being housed in Monroe County pending transportation to Luzerne County.

Liebetrau was arrested earlier this month on accusations of asking a female student to pass along a threat to a male student. Investigators say he violated the terms of his bail which included not having contact with the victim or witnesses.

Liebetrau then failed to appear for a bail revocation hearing last Wednesday which led to the search and Wilkes University boosting security measures.