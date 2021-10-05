Former West Hazleton police chief sentenced for civil rights violation

Brian Buglio admitted he told a resident that he would arrest him unless he stopped posting negative comments about him and the department on Facebook

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former West Hazleton police chief who pleaded guilty in June to a civil rights violation was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Wilkes-Barre.

Federal investigators charged Brian Buglio earlier this year with violating the free speech rights of a man who had been critical of Buglio and the police department on social media.

A federal judge sentenced Buglio to two months in federal prison a $5,000 fine and four months home confinement with electronic monitoring.

Buglio admits he told a resident that he would arrest him on a felony charge unless he stopped posting negative comments about him and the department on Facebook.

According to federal prosecutors, the conversation and threat were recorded on a camera inside the West Hazleton police station. Buglio told the man he knew the felony charge “lacked merit” but he would file it anyway.

Buglio apologized in court and said he takes full responsibility for what he did. He also had his supporters out in front of the federal court building.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more coming up on later editions of Eyewitness News.