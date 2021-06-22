Former West Hazleton police chief arrives at federal court for arraignment

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Former West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio shielded his face as he arrived at federal court in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning.

He’s expected to enter a guiltily plea to a charge of violating the civil rights of a person. Buglio admitted in the plea agreement he signed late last month that he threatened to arrest man on a felony charge unless he stopped posting negative comments about Buglio and the West Hazleton Police Department on Facebook.

In May, the I-Team spoke with Paul Delorenzo. He says he is the person Buglio threatened.

“I think he should lose his job in law enforcement. Never have any job in law enforcement. If there is anyone else out there in same situation where you better shut your mouth or you’re going to jail, please come forward,” Delorenzo told us.