Former WBRE anchor, decorated war veteran Keith Martin passes away at 75

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Long-time WBRE anchor and Army National Guard Brigadier General Keith Martin passed away Sunday, according to his family.









Martin was the main anchor at WBRE in the late 1970s, and then again from 1990 to 2003 before being appointed as Pennsylvania’s first Homeland Security Director by then governor Ed Rendell.



Martin was a Vietnam veteran and also served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Martin passed away Sunday in South Carolina. He had been dealing with health issues in recent months. He was 75 years old.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the life and legacy of Martin coming up tonight on Eyewitness News.