Former WBPD Chief to help educate, train PA police

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man with nearly three decades of experience with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department will serve on a statewide commission concerning law enforcement.

70-year-old Bill Barrett was appointed by Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday to serve on Pennsylvania’s Municipal Police Officers’ Education & Training Commission.







Mr. Barrett currently serves as Wilkes-Barre City Council Chairman and Public Safety Training Institute/Campus Security & Safety Director at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.

Mr. Barrett said he will work to set policies that ensure the safety of both municipal police and the citizens they are entrusted to serve and protect.

He also discussed the current racially charged climate and changes needed going forward.

