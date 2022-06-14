BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A long-time Hazleton Area School District teacher who was promoted to Vice-Principal was arraigned on Tuesday for several charges in connection with an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

60-year-old James Hudock walked into the District Court in Butler Township Tuesday morning with his Attorney Frank Nocito.

Attorney Frank Nocito pictured on the left and former Vice Principal James Hudock on the right

Sugarloaf Township Police said Hudock had inappropriate physical contact with a 17-year-old female student and also allegedly sent social media messages to the student that were of a sexual nature.

Hudock retired last year from the school district. He faces several charges including corruption of minors and institutional sexual assault of a minor/school-intercourse/sexual contact with a student.





Hudock is free on $50,000 unsecured bail and will have a hearing later this month.

Andy Mehalshick and the I-Team will have more on the investigation and reaction to the charges tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.