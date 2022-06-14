BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A long-time Hazleton Area School District teacher who was promoted to Vice-Principal was arraigned on Tuesday for several charges in connection with an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
60-year-old James Hudock walked into the District Court in Butler Township Tuesday morning with his Attorney Frank Nocito.
Sugarloaf Township Police said Hudock had inappropriate physical contact with a 17-year-old female student and also allegedly sent social media messages to the student that were of a sexual nature.
Hudock retired last year from the school district. He faces several charges including corruption of minors and institutional sexual assault of a minor/school-intercourse/sexual contact with a student.
Hudock is free on $50,000 unsecured bail and will have a hearing later this month.
