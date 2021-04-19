Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Vice President Walter Mondale has died at the age of 93.

Mondale was a Democratic senator from Minnesota when he was selected by presidential nominee Jimmy Carter to be his running mate in 1976. Some credit Mondale with making the office of vice president more relevant.

Mondale was the Democratic nominee for president in 1984, losing to Ronald Reagan in a landslide. But he made history by selecting Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro as his vice presidential running mate, the first women to join a major party ticket.