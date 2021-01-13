Former train station will be future home of Planters Peanuts museum

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mayor George Brown spoke with Eyewitness News saying construction of the former train station along Wilkes-Barre Boulevard will become a commercial site.

The city previously secured a grant to help George Albert, developer of the project, with the construction. Mayor Brown says Albert will be investing $1.2 million into this renovation project.

Mayor Brown is excited to be opening up a Wilkes-Barre Planters Peanuts museum in the complex, along with additional office space. He hopes to bring back Planters Peanuts heritage to the city. 

The museum would be free and construction of the site would be expected start in February and take 8-9 months to complete.

