Former Teachers Sentenced in Child Sex Case

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two Lackawanna County teachers were sentenced Tuesday for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Nicodema Baggetta was sentenced to 4 1/2 to 9 years in prison and 6 years probation upon release.

His wife, Ruth Baggetta was sentenced to 2 1/2 to 6 years, with 7 years of probation.

Back in June, the two were were found guilty of “sex crime charges” for a relationship formed with one of Ruth’s female students.

Charges included institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of a minor and furnishing alcohol to minors.

Ruth was found guilty on a fifth charge of failure to report child abuse.

The pair were originally arrested in March of 2018. According to court papers, Nicodemo, a teacher at the Fell Charter School had a sexual relationship with a female student. The girl was a student of Ruth while she was a music and band teacher in the Lakeland School District.