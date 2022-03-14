Former State Attorney General facing DUI charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in handcuffs once again. This time, facing DUI charges after a crash over the weekend in her hometown of Scranton.

Police say Kane was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll says former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is facing DUI charges after a two-car crash in Scranton on Saturday.

The crash occurred near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. Surveillance footage obtained by Eyewitness News shows several police vehicles at the intersection moments after the crash.

Chief Carroll says the former State Attorney General was taken into custody and processed at the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center.

When we called to obtain Kane’s mugshot, officers at the criminal justice center told us Kane refused booking. She was eventually released and Chief Carroll says formal charges are pending.

In August of 2016, Kane was convicted in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas of perjury, false swearing, obstructing the administration of law, conspiracy to obstruct the administration of law, official oppression, and conspiracy to commit official oppression to deny rights.

She served eight months of her ten-month minimum sentence and was released from prison in July of 2019.

Her probation was then transferred from Montgomery County to Lackawanna County. Her probation ended in the summer of 2020.

Eyewitness News will have to wait until charges are officially filed in court to find out exactly what happened on Saturday, and what this means for the ex-attorney general.