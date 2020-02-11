Former sheriff’s deputy charged with theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A former sheriff’s deputy in Sullivan County was charged in federal court Monday accused of stealing money while employed by the sheriff’s office.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mary Handzus, 63, of Laporte, was charged on February 10, 2020, in a criminal information with theft.



According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the criminal information alleges that between 2012 and 2019, while employed as a Sheriff’s Deputy, Handzus stole $198,566 from the

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.



The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting the case.