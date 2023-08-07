SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former sewer authority manager in Lackawanna County will soon be behind bars. Bruce Evans Senior will serve 24 months in federal prison.

Evans Senior walked into the federal courthouse in Scranton to learn his fate Monday afternoon.

Both Bruce Evans Senior and his son, Bruce Evans Junior, were found guilty of multiple counts of Clean Water Act violations that occurred at a wastewater treatment plant in Greenfield Township. The crimes were committed between 2013 to 2017.

Evans Senior was convicted of 20 counts of clean water act violations, four counts of wire fraud involving the misappropriation of greenfield township sewer authority funds for his personal benefit, and four counts of obstruction of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection certified mail.

After nearly two and a half hours Monday afternoon, Judge Mannion sentenced Evans Senior to 24 months in prison.

A lot went into the sentencing, including Evans Seniors’ deteriorating health, as he is now 70 years old. But at one point, Judge Mannion stated when speaking to Evans Senior “In all honesty, you are the poster child for bad government.”

Judge Mannion went on to say there were no checks and balances when he was manager and every member of Greenfield Township is a victim of the defendants’ crimes.