Former Scranton School District Fleet Manager sentenced for theft

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The former Fleet Manager for the Scranton School District was sentenced on theft charges today.

Daniel Sansky of Jefferson Township was sentenced to serve 6 to 23 months in prison plus five years probation and ordered to pay $31,186 in restitution. Sansky pleaded guilty to theft charges in June of 2019 after a statewide grand jury investigation in September of 2018 found that he routinely overbilled the Scranton School District for incomplete repair work on school district vehicles and performed free auto work for certain Scranton School District employees and their family members.