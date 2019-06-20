Former Scranton School District Fleet Manager Pleads Guilty to Felony Theft Charge

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A guilty plea Thursday came out of an ongoing investigation into corruption within the Scranton School District.

Former Fleet Manager Daniel Sansky admits he stole from the district by overbilling them for incomplete work.

Superintendent Dr. Alexis Kirijan responded to the plea, stating in part: “The district needs every dollar to provide the best education possible for our students. I am pleased that justice is being served.”

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale also responded saying in part “Today’s guilty plea shows the value of our audits. Our findings led to the statewide grand jury investigation and this latest development is welcome news.”

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Sansky pleaded guilty to Theft by Deception.

He faces up to 23 ½ months in prison and more than $31,000 in restitution

Sansky was arrested and charged in September 2018 after a statewide grand jury investigation found that he routinely overbilled the SSD for incomplete repair work, and parts and labor on SSD vehicles.

“The defendant used his position of public trust to defraud the Scranton School District out of taxpayer funding that should have been going towards school supplies, updated technology, and other advancements for the students of Pennsylvania,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a prepared release. “I’m proud of the hard work of my Office, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police and the Grand Jury, to put a stop to his criminal behavior. Wherever we find a public official abusing their position of authority, we will investigate and prosecute to hold them accountable for betraying Pennsylvanians’ trust.”

The Attorney General’s Office said Sansky’s plea is part of an ongoing investigation into overbilling and corruption within the SSD. Gregg Sunday, the former Deputy Superintendent of Finance for the SSD, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conflict of interest in March 2019.

The plea was entered at the Lackawanna County Courthouse. The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Erik Olsen.

(Information from Attorney General Josh Shapiro)

