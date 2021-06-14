Former Scranton police officer pleads guilty to bribery charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A former Scranton police officer, Thomas McDonald, pleaded guilty to bribery charges in federal court.

From 2018 to 2019 as a Scranton police officer and on Lackawanna county’s drug task force, 47-year-old McDonald solicited sex and sexual favors from four female suspects he arrested for drug charges.

In return, Mcdonald’s would drop charges or try and get a judge to lower a sentence. To do that Mcdonald made three of the four women confidential informants for the city of Scranton and County.

State police started to investigate McDonald’s actions in 2019 leading to his being fired the last June. He could spend up to 10 years behind federal bars. Followed by a maximum of three years of supervised release after prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

“It’s a situation where you know, he wants to put things behind him, he wants to move forward, he has acknowledged responsibility, he has taken responsibility, he has never contested. He’s doing remarkably well now, he is a year sober,” Paul Walker, McDonald’s attorney said.

McDonald’s guilty plea comes after he was sentenced in April for his terrorist threat charges filed last year after being fired from the department.

He is on eight years probation and the sentencing judge also put him in rehab for alcohol addiction.

The federal courts allowed McDonald to be on supervised release until his sentencing date. Which has not yet been set.