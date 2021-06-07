Former Scranton police officer federally charged with bribery violation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Scranton police officer Thomas Mcdonald has been federally charged with a bribery violation, the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday.

Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said, while working as a police officer for the Scranton Police Department in April 2018, McDonald allegedly solicited sex and sexual favors in return for official action from the Scranton Police Department and the City of Scranton.

“I am as appalled and disappointed by this tragedy today as I was the day I first learned that a former member of our force grossly abused his authority, committing vile, repulsive acts,” said Scranton’s Police Chief, Superintendent Leonard Namiotka.

Scranton police launched an internal investigation into McDonald after they received a complaint about alleged misconduct on the part of McDonald. McDonald was terminated from his position as a Scranton police officer in June 2020.