Former Scranton mayor who pleaded guilty to extortion in court Friday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Former Scranton Mayor William Courtright was back in federal court for the first time in more than a year.

On July 2 2019, Courtright plead guilty to federal criminal extortion, conspiracy and bribery.

Friday, he had a sentencing hearing in Scranton. This hearing is for the judge to make a decision on a dispute between prosecutors and Courtright’s lawyer. They will determine how much Courtright received in bribes from Northeast Revenue Services, which led to a loss for taxpayers.

Courtright received $30,000 from the president of Northeast over the course of 2013-2017. The funds were funneled through a third party source to make sure the city of Scranton continued to allow Northeast to collect delinquent taxes from city residents while Courtright was mayor.

With a 15 percent collection fee through Northeast, the city/taxpayers paid $2.9 million during his time in office.

All while, a much cheaper approach was on the table. The Lackawanna County Tax Claim Bureau provided the same proposal for years to the city of Scranton, since Courtright was mayor-elect in 2013 that would save the city money.

They would also collect delinquent taxes, but at a fee of 5-percent, which would’ve only costed taxpayers, 1.1 million dollars.

As of December, Lackawanna County is now collecting Scranton property taxes, delinquent or not.

The judge will make a ruling in the coming week, or weeks. This will affect how long Courtright will be behind bars.

Courtright is now, expected to be sentenced middle to end of September, a date has not yet been set.