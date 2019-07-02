Former Scranton Mayor Pleads Guilty to Federal Corruption Charges

WBRE/WYOU – Bill Courtright resigned from his job as mayor of Scranton Monday afternoon.

This morning, he showed up at the federal courthouse in Williamsport to face corruption charges.

Investigators call this a classic case of “pay to play”… If you wanted to do business in Scranton you had to make a donation to Courtright’s campaign.

He walked into the federal courthouse in downtown Williamsport this morning for a court appearance.

He faces three charges including bribery, conspiracy, and attempting to obstruct commerce through extortion.

According to federal prosecutors, Courtright accepted cash payments from people.

After, they would be rewarded with being allowed to move forward with business projects in the city.

Prosecutors say, Courtright used those funds for a beach property, remodel his karate club and landscape his home.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Courtright directed the city to take official action against a business owner and would only allow his business projects to move forward after he made a donation to his campaign.

All of this comes after the FBI raided Courtright’s offices and home in January.

He faces 35 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.

U.S. Attorney David Freed will hold a news conference at 2PM at the Scranton Federal Courthouse.