Former Scranton doctor pleads guilty to distributing drugs that resulted in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former doctor from Scranton has pleaded guilty to distributing controlled substances among other charges.

According to a press release from United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Kurt Moran, 69, pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing Subsys, maintaining drug-involved premises and health care fraud.

Moran also agreed that he knowingly and intentionally distributed drugs and that one person died from using those drugs.

The release states between 2014 and 2017, Moran received bribes for prescribing Subsys, a drug only for people fighting cancer, to people who did not have cancer. He received $140,000 over two years from an unnamed company to prescribe the Subsys and the company falsified the payments as “honoraria” for giving educational presentations on Subsys.

Both parties agreed to recommend the court impose a sentence of 144 months in prison. Moran also agreed to forfeit $134,000.