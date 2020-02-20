Former Scranton Bar Gets New Life

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The former Kildare’s Pub in downtown Scranton is getting new life.

Work is underway to turn the old Irish pub into a restaurant and bar with a fresher look. It will be called “The Railyard.”

The new owners hope to appeal to a broader clientele focusing on high end dining. They hope it will continue to be a hot spot for night life.

They tell us The Railyard will be open for parade day on Saturday, March 14.

“Getting open, so that is our biggest struggle right now, it’s our first hurdle we have to cross. It’s getting all this work done, getting staffed, being ready, making sure. This is going to be our first “Hello to Scranton” so we want to make sure everything goes off perfectly” said Harjaap Chatha, co-owner.

Right now, applications are being accepted for all positions including kitchen and bar.

The Railyard will hold a grand opening shortly after parade day on March 20.