Former Schuylkill County Official pleads guilty to fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former county official who served as the Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts for almost 27 years has pleaded guilty to mail fraud and falsification of records.

Steven Lukach Jr., 69, of Nesquehoning, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to interfering with an audit of the Schuylkill County Clerk’s office by stealing mail that was sent to banks, forging records and sending the fake bank records to the Controller’s Office in an effort to conceal his theft of funds to pay for credit cards, meals, car payments and other personal expenses.

Lukach now awaits a judge’s sentencing. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each of these offenses.