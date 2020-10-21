Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts sentenced for mail fraud and misappropriation of funds

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts was sentenced for mail fraud and falsification of records.

United States Attorney’s David Freed says that Steven Lukach, 70, of Nesquehoning was sentenced on Tuesday.

Lukach served as the Clerk of Courts for Schuylkill County for 27 years. During the years of 2013-2014, county auditors conducted an in-depth examination and found misappropriation of funds by Lukach.

The FBI conducted an investigation during the county audit, and Lukach interfered with the audit by stealing mail that was sent to banks, forged records and sent the fake bank records to the controller’s office, according to Freed’s office.

According to Freed, Lukach interfered to cover up that he was taking funds from multiple accounts for his own personal expenses. He used funds for meals, car payments and other personal expenses. The attorney’s office says Lukach misappropriated $40,000 worth of funds.

Judge Robert Mariani found Lukach guilty of theft and obstruction of justice. The judge noted that “his crimes were not a one-off event but pervasive theft over years from many different aspects of the criminal justice system, including stealing from funds due to be paid as restitution to crime victims, fines and cost due to be paid to county and state and bail funds due to be returned to those properly posted the funds.”

Judge Mariani ordered Lukach to pay $15,927 in restitution and to surrender to the

Bureau of Prisons on November 17. The judge noted that 27 months in prison was enough punishment for Lukach.