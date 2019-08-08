Former Salvation Army official arrested for theft

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Salvation Army official is in jail today after police say she stole over $100,000 from charitable organizations.

Former Salvation Army Major Sharon Whispell, 53, of East King Street in York was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with records after an audit of the Tamaqua Salvation Army Office revealed financial irregularities.

Whispell is accused of making fraudulent purchases in excess of $80,000 between October 2015 and June 2019 which she submitted to the Salvation Army for reimbursement. She is also accused of making an additional $36,000 in fraudulent purchases between April 2017 and April 2019 which she submitted for reimbursement to The United Way.

Whispell is being held in Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond.