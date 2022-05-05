CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former school that has sat empty since 2005, is being demolished in Lackawanna county.

Demolition started Thursday morning in Carbondale on the former Saint Rose High School or Sacred Heart School. Excavators were on-site slowly chipping away at the building. Former students stopped to watch as their alma mater gets torn down.

“It’s a lot of memories going down the drain. We were the first kindergarten class in this school in 1951 when it opened, and we were the first class to go through the whole school and graduate in 1964. It’s just a sad day in Carbondale,” said Rosemarie Coleman, Carbondale.



Demolition is expected to be finished in the coming weeks. It’s not known if there are any future plans for the property.