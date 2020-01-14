Former PSU Football player sues Coach Franklin, university over hazing allegations

Isaiah Humphries, right, during the annual Life For Life at Holuba Hall on June 30, 2018. CreditL Centredailytimes.com

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday cites a former Penn State football player, Isaiah Humphries is accusing the university’s football staff of retaliating against him after he reported hazing by several teammates.

The lawsuit was filed by Isaiah Humphries in the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania. Humphries is seeking unspecified financial damages and has sued the university, football coach James Franklin and former teammate Damion Barber.

According to the complaint, an anonymous complaint was made to the Penn State University Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response reporting the hazing actions of these upperclassmen.

“Barber, linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Jesse Luketa orchestrated a campaign to harass and haze lower classmen as a form of initiation into the program.” Humphries attorney Steven Marino wrote.

Humphries’ alleged abusers wrestled him to the ground, dry-humped him, placed their genitals on his face and made threats they would “Sandusky” them (the lower classmen).

Due to the alleged retaliation, Humphries left Penn State and transferred to the University of California. This will force him to also miss a year of playing as per NCAA rules and guidelines.

The University had this to say in response to the lawsuit and allegations: