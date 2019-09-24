Former Prison Guard Set to Stand Trial

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A former Lackawanna County prison guard is now on trial accused of sex crimes against female inmates.

Mark Johnson appeared in court for the start of his trial on Monday. The trial started with jury selection late morning Monday. Johnson is the second guard of the seven to go to trial and accused of sexual assault.

Johnson is standing trial for allegedly committing sex crimes against two inmates between 2006-2016. One of Johnson’s accusers died in an August 2018 car crash in Scranton. The other, is expected to testify in the coming days.

Of the seven guards, in February a jury acquitted, George McHale of any sexual assault. Jefferey Staff and George Efthimiou pleaded no contests to less charges in June. Last month, a judge dropped all charges against Paul Voglino because of lack of evidence.

Meanwhile two other guards, John Shnipes who is facing the most serious charges and James Walsh’s cases are pending.

The trial will continue Tuesday.