Former principal charged after fight at church spaghetti dinner

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former school principal is facing assault charges after police say he punched a man in the face outside a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at a Scranton church last week.

According to court documents, on September 16 officers arrived just after 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Scranton Street, at St. Lucy’s Church parking lot for a report of a man who was allegedly punched in the face and had his front tooth knocked out.

Officers say as they arrived on the scene, the man stated he had volunteered at St. Lucy’s spaghetti dinner and he was working in the kitchen with retired school principal David Bieri.

The criminal complaint says the two men got into an argument in the kitchen and went outside. The two were arguing about Bieri being a former principal, which police say led to Bieri punching the man in the mouth, knocking his tooth out.

Police say they observed cuts to Bieri’s right knuckles. The man refused medical treatment and said he would follow up with his dentist. He did state he wanted to pursue charges against Bieri for the assault.

Bieri served as principal at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton.

David Bieri is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct/engage in fighting and harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 18, in front of Magisterial District Judge Terrance V. Gallagher.