Former police officer sentenced to 15 years in prison

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Former police officer Mark Icker was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 3 years probation Friday on charges that he used his authority as a police officer in Ashley to obtain sexual favors from women he pulled over in traffic stops.





Icker is pictured here in the dark blue suit.

One victim turned to Icker, crying and saying, “You ruined my life forever—you were supposed to protect our community.”

The Judge told Icker this case was disgusting and he violated a most sacred public trust that exists between a police officer and a citizen. The judge rejected a plea deal that called for a 12 year prison sentence—saying it was not sufficient punishment for the crimes committed.

Icker was arrested in December of 2018. Five women came forward with similar allegations. He pleaded guilty in November 2019.

Icker has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.

