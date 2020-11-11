Former Pittston Police officer pleads guilty to criminal mischief charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Pittston Police officer Dion Fernandes pleaded guilty to multiple counts of third-degree misdemeanor and summary criminal mischief after allegedly slashing the tires of multiple cars in downtown Pittston in August. He was terminated in October.

Fernandes was captured on video slashing and puncturing tires and was later identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police paperwork, he called his friend, another officer with the department, who was on-duty at the time, and asked him to bring him a knife. He and another officer who accompanied him say Fernandes seemed to be intoxicated and was angry he had been “cut off” at a local restaurant but they left without understanding why he needed the knife.

They were then dispatched to the scene a short time later for a report of tires being slashed.

The Pittston Police Department says those officers have been disciplined.