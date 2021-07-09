Former Pittston karate instructor waives hearing over child sexual abuse charges

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Pittston karate instructor has waived his preliminary hearing after being arrested on charges of indecent assault, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors.

David Williams, 57, waived his hearing at Luzerne County Central Court Friday. There will be a dispositional hearing with Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. on August 26.

Pittston Police Officers received two complaints against Williams on January 22. Court papers say the alleged abuse took place over years, beginning when the victims were five and six years old and progressed until the victims were 12 and 13.

On Wednesday, Williams faced additional charges, accused of sexually assaulting a 7th underage victim. In this case, Williams is facing charges of aggravated and indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry to everybody. The family, the community, mostly the kids,” Williams said back in February.

Pittston Police are concerned there could be more victims.