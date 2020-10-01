Former Pittston band teacher accused of child sex crimes heads to trial

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Testimony is underway in the Luzerne County Court in the trial for a former High School Band Director.

Former band director at Pittston Area High School Brendan Carter, 29, is accused of child sex crimes involving nine current and former band members.







Carter was first charged in October of 2018 in connection with five alleged victims and was charged again in April of 2019 when more alleged victims came forward. Investigators say Carter allegedly committed the crimes before, during and after band practice and on the bus heading to and from performances.

Carter is free on bail and expected to testify in his own defense. He is no longer employed by the Pittston Area School District.

