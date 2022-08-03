CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Salem University graduate Jack ‘Hydroplane’ Deloplaine, has died at the age of 68, 12 News confirmed on Wednesday.

Originally from Pottstown, Pa., Deloplaine attended Salem College, now Salem University, in Harrison County, West Virginia where he led the NAIA in scoring with 22 touchdowns in the 1976 season. After college, he was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 1976, becoming the first player to ever be drafted into the NFL from Salem College.

Jack Deloplaine in a Salem athletics promotional (Courtesy: Salem University)

Deloplaine (center) at the Jack Deloplaine Golf Scramble at Salem University in Salem, West Virginia in 2018 (Courtesy: Salem University)

Yearbook photo of Jack Deloplaine, 1976 (Courtesy: Salem University)

Deloplaine played four total seasons with the Steelers, leading the Steelers in rushing in his rookie season and winning a Super Bowl ring in 1980. He also spent time with the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears. Deloplaine finished his career with 165 yards rushing on 37 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

No information about funeral arrangements has been released at this time.