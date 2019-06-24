Former Pennsylvania Congressman enters Democratic Presidential Race

(WBRE/WYOU) — A former Pennsylvania Congressman is the latest to throw his hat into the race for President.

Former Democratic Representative Joe Sestak becomes the 25th candidate to challenge President Trump’s seat in 2020. The 67-year-old, who served in the U.S. Navy, lost his Senate bids in 2010 and 2016.

Sestak admits his announcement is late, saying his daughter’s recent battle with brain cancer caused him to delay until now.

His late start means he does not qualify for the first debates in Miami, slated for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

