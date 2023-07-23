LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Penn State star running back Journey Brown has found a new journey in the sports world. It comes after a health problem that forced him to the football sidelines for good.

Journey Brown is shifting gears from the gridiron to the asphalt. The former Penn State star is trying his hand at becoming a professional pit crew member.

It’s something the 2019 Cotton Bowl MVP never saw coming. In 2020, Brown had one thing on his mind; to become a professional football player.

But after being diagnosed with a heart condition that year, he had to change the game plan. It’s why Brown shadowed a NASCAR pit crew for track house racing on Sunday.

“It gets my heart going and gets my heart pumping and it gives me that feel that same feeling I had from football,” Brown said.

Brown gained experience from some of the best in the industry during NASCAR’s Cup Series Race.

It all started when Brown’s success on the field and character off of it landed on Trackhouse Pit Crew Coach Shawn Peet’s radar.

“We called him and he was a pleasant experience on the phone, so ‘why don’t you come down to Charlotte? This is what we can offer you,’ and he comes down here and the kid is instant energy. This is the type of kid I want to win with and it doesn’t help that he is freakishly athletic. I mean, it helps that he is freakishly athletic, and for us to be a small part in offering his comeback story is pretty cool,” said Peet.

“I’m a big family guy and for him to do that went a long way for me and I knew I could be very comfortable following a guy like that and believing in me and my abilities just has me practicing every day with a purpose,” Brown explained.

Sunday’s race gave Brown a chance to shadow what a potential future day in the career could look like for him.

For now, with his health as a top priority, brown’s taking this opportunity lap by lap

“For people to still know my name and still see me as Journey Brown and not just think I’m a regular guy, it gives that feel that I’m still a ball player and it makes you feel good but at the same time take with, with a grain of salt,” Brown added.

Brown, in his new role, will look to get over the wall as a pit crew member in the near future.