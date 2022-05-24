DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Penn State and professional football player and 2022 nominee to the College Football Hall of Fame LaVar Arrington met with Veterans Promise to call attention to its important work helping veterans dealing with mental health challenges.

Arrington also talks about the $50,000 donation Pennsylvania Skill is contributing to the organization.

Veteran suicide is a troubling and ongoing issue in the Scranton area and in the nation. An average of 17 veterans take their own lives each day in the United States. Veterans Promise gives veterans and their families a place to turn to for help.





Pennsylvania Skill regularly contributes to veteran organizations and other causes. Last year alone the group handed out $1 million in donations to veterans, first responders, and other community-minded organizations.

Pennsylvania Skill games are found in fraternal clubs, fire halls, American Legions, bars, and restaurants.

Arrington is a steadfast supporter of organizations such as Veterans Promise. His father is a Vietnam War veteran who was injured during his service.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.