WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Justin Hakes, a former police officer at Penn College of Technology has been arrested and accused of stealing more than $7,800 worth of student tools and equipment.

Police say in July 2021, surveillance video from the college shows Hakes in an unauthorized building carrying a bag with gloves on his hands.

According to Penn College’s website, Hakes was hired as a full-time officer in July 2015.





Penn College issued Eyewitness News a statement saying that Hakes is no longer employed at the department.

Penn College’s statement reads:

“Justin Hakes is no longer employed by the Pennsylvania College of Technology. The college does not comment on ongoing criminal investigations or personnel matters. When it was determined by a Penn College Police investigation that the allegations involved a Penn College employee, the matter was immediately referred to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.“ – Pennsylvania College of Technology

Hakes is facing several charges including theft, burglary and tampering with public records.

