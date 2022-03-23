WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Justin Hakes, a former police officer at Penn College of Technology has been arrested and accused of stealing more than $7,800 worth of student tools and equipment.
Police say in July 2021, surveillance video from the college shows Hakes in an unauthorized building carrying a bag with gloves on his hands.
According to Penn College’s website, Hakes was hired as a full-time officer in July 2015.
Penn College issued Eyewitness News a statement saying that Hakes is no longer employed at the department.
Penn College’s statement reads:
“Justin Hakes is no longer employed by the Pennsylvania College of Technology. The college does not comment on ongoing criminal investigations or personnel matters. When it was determined by a Penn College Police investigation that the allegations involved a Penn College employee, the matter was immediately referred to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.“– Pennsylvania College of Technology
Hakes is facing several charges including theft, burglary and tampering with public records.
