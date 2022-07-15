STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A plea agreement took place in court Friday for a former Monroe County pastor who was arrested last year after being caught on video meeting up with a self-proclaimed “predator catcher”.

Gregory Loughney, was caught on video in October by “570 Predator Catcher” who posed as a 15-year-old boy.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say Loughney, who was a pastor at Most Holy Trinity Parish in Cresco, was accused of exchanging sexually explicit messages with the vigilante group.

In court Friday, Loughney pleaded no contest to attempted indecent assault and attempted corruption of minors.

The prosecutor and defense spoke about the issues involving the case because there was no police involvement until after the vigilante sting happened.

Loughney is set for sentencing in October, he could face probation and need to register as a sex offender.