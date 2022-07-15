LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Flames tore through and destroyed a home near a church in Lycoming County.

The Hepburn Township Fire Chief told Eyewitness News a car caught on fire inside the garage and spread well into the house.

It’s the former Fairlawn Community Church parsonage.

Two people and two cats were home at the time, but the chief said everyone got out safely.

Additional departments were called in to help battle the blaze that sparked a small brush fire in the back of the property.

“Conditions got so bad, they were to the second floor, flash-fire conditions started to develop. The building was evacuated. It was very hot. Fire progressed rapidly,” said Chief Jeffrey Tempesco of the Hepburn Twp. Volunteer Fire Company.

The home is a total loss and the chief says the fire victims are being helped by the church.