Former PA Department of Education Secretary selected for federal review team

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera has been selected by President-elect Joe Biden to serve on the agency review team of the federal Department of Education. The review team will serve to help transition the administration.

Governor Tom Wolf commended the decision on Wednesday.

“Pedro Rivera was an excellent secretary of education for Pennsylvania and he is a tremendous choice by President-elect Biden to help prepare the education efforts of the next administration,” Gov. Wolf said in a release. “Pedro’s leadership was critical to rebuilding strong relationships to local school communities and improving the quality of education in our state.

Rivera served as Pennsylvania secretary of education since Gov. Wolf took office in 2015 and became president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology last month.

“Under Pedro Rivera’s leadership, Pennsylvania reduced the overreliance on standardized testing, adopted a landmark basic education funding formula, created the innovative Future Ready PA Index and more. I am proud that Pedro served in my cabinet and I look forward to his efforts to help set the values and priorities of the incoming administration,” Gov. Wolf said.