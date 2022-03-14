Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane facing DUI charge in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is facing DUI charges after a two-car crash in Scranton over the weekend.

Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll says Kane was taken into custody, processed, and released after the crash around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue.

Chief Carroll says formal charges are pending.

Kane was released from prison back in July of 2019 after serving eight months in prison. She was convicted on perjury and other charges for leaking secret grand jury information and then lying to cover it up.