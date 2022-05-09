ORLANDO, Fla. (WLNS/AP) — Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31.

The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sherriff’s office. The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

Before his NBA career, Payne played college basketball as a Michigan State Spartan for four years. He also played overseas.

Payne’s unique friendship with eight-year-old cancer patient Lacey Holsworth also gained national media attention. Their friendship started after Holsworth fell in love with his dunking ability, and their bond eventually moved off the court.

Payne would frequently pay visits to Holsworth. After she died in 2014, he helped keep her name alive through the Princess Lacey Legacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.