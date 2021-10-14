Former NASCAR racer helps responders at fiery Pa. traffic accident

DARLINGTON, SC – AUGUST 31: Kasey Kahne, driver of the #95 Dumont JETS Chevrolet, stands in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2018 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former NASCAR driver was among travelers on US Route 22 East near Middle Paxton Township who came upon a deadly two-vehicle crash on Saturday that sent 3 people to the hospital with serious injuries.

State police said a truck was driving in the opposite direction when it collided head-on with a camper. Witnesses to the incident reportedly helped remove two drivers along with a third person from their burning vehicles before emergency responders arrived at the scene. The driver of the truck later died from injuries at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.

One individual who was among those who assisted in the incident is no stranger to fiery wrecks.

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and current World of Outlaws racer Kasey Kahne was reportedly traveling on Route 22 after leaving an event at Port Royal Speedway when he came upon the incident. Kahne along with Sprint Car driver James McFadden stopped to help before the Duncannon Fire Company along with other first responders arrived.

In a post made to Twitter, Kahne thanked those who stopped to help and offered sympathy to the families of the individuals involved.

There was a tragic car accident on our way home from the races Saturday night. I just wanted to recognize all of the people who jumped in to help as quick as they possibly could until first responders arrived. My thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) October 13, 2021

Following the incident, both Kahne and McFadden met with members of the Duncannon Fire Company.

Kahne left NASCAR at the end of 2018 ending a 15-year full-time run with the national racing series. His last NASCAR win came at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2017.

Following his NASCAR career, Kahne has been frequenting dirt tracks across the country with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. He currently pilots the #83 car for Roth Motorsports.