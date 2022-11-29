NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s demolition day in Nanticoke. The demolition of a long-time eyesore and former industrial building, that stretches a city block, began Tuesday morning just after 10:00 a.m.

The building, the former Duplan Silk Mill, later housed L.S. Bowl-A-Rama and L.S. Skate-A-Rama. The building spans the entire length of Washington Street between Prospect and Walnut Street. Nanticoke city officials along with Sen. John Yudichak (I-District 14) gathered at the corner of Walnut and Washington Streets for a ceremony to celebrate the start of demolition.

Crews from Dunmore-based SRI Demolition began the work on the Walnut Street side of the building, the entrance to the skating rink side of the building, which has been abandoned since 1991 after a fire. The other side of the building, which housed the bowling alley, has been vacant since the business closed in 2007.

The building was also the site of a major drug bust in November 2009. Federal and local authorities seized 1,146 marijuana plants and approximately 2 pounds of processed marijuana from the bowling alley.

George Ellis, 60, of Wapwallopen the owner of L.S. Bowl-A-Rama pleaded guilty to marijuana possession and money laundering. He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

The city and its municipal authority own the building. They obtained more than $1 million in state grants to pay for the demolition, which is expected to take several weeks.

Reporter Julie Dunphy spoke with residents who stood in awe that demolition day finally arrived of the eyesore, as well as Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin about what’s next on later editions of Eyewitness News