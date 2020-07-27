Former Murray Complex demolition begins in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Demolition began Monday morning on a landmark property in Wilkes-Barre that had fallen into disrepair. The former Murray Complex in downtown Wilkes-Barre has been vacant for more than a decade and has been a problem property for the city and neighbors.





The Luzerne County Transportation Authority purchased the property last year and plans on building a transportation center at the location.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have details on the project and reaction to it on later editions of Eyewitness News.