Former Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization treasurer facing theft charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The former treasurer and volunteer accountant for the Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization is facing theft charges after making approximately $3,000 worth of unauthorized purchases, police say.

Police say when a new executive director took over the organization, they reported to police that there were discrepancies in the financial records turned over by Robert Moore, who acted as treasurer during 2016-2017.

The new director also reported that Moore set up a personal PayPal account under his name instead of a business account under the Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization, court papers say.

Court papers say financial records and documents obtained from the PayPal account and Community Bank, N.A. show Moore spent nearly $800 on furniture from Amazon, when the organization did not have a physical office, $450 for a band performance that was unrelated to the organization and $500 to Moore & Associates for “accounts payable”. The documents also say a check was written for $400 to Moore and his wife for “other assets” and there was no receipt to justify the purchase.

Police say that between 2016 and Moore’s resignation there was $3,623.71 worth of non-authorized expenses on behalf of Moore.

“The Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization is disheartened as a result of the allegations and condemns the actions for which Robert M. Moore has been charged. We praise the action taken by the Pennsylvania State Police and hope for a swift conclusion to this matter. Additional safeguards have been put into place since the departure of Mr. Moore in July 2017 ensuring the safety of organizational assets for the future. We have no other comment at this time. Thank you.” Director, the Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization

Moore resigned from his position in July of 2017. He is being charged with theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.